Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 13,813 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,813 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $32,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 199.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

Shares of DVY traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.46. 6,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,694. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $92.95 and a one year high of $124.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.60 and a 200 day moving average of $118.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

