Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires 1,977 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 1.5% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $22,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.92. 41,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,264. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.80 and a 200 day moving average of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

