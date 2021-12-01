Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 629,359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,128,000 after acquiring an additional 679,708 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,034.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after buying an additional 186,054 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,264,000 after buying an additional 177,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12,277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 117,984 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY opened at $120.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.49. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.99 and a one year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

