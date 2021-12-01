Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.480-$5.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.25 billion-$26.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.26 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.690-$1.790 EPS.

DLTR traded up $3.26 on Wednesday, hitting $137.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,266. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.77. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.47.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

