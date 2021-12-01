Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 53,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,433,604 shares.The stock last traded at $55.89 and had previously closed at $56.03.

QSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.61.

The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.41.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,254,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,395,000 after buying an additional 154,749 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 835,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 351,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

