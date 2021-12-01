BitDAO (BIT) Price Tops $2.41 on Exchanges

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00004103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $113.63 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00064871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00072861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00094226 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,697.78 or 0.08003330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,627.79 or 0.98177109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021556 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

