Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRGLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock remained flat at $$43.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 67 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average is $43.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.3995 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.28%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

