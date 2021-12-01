Valor Token Market Capitalization Tops $7.91 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 52.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Valor Token has a total market cap of $7.91 million and approximately $3,714.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valor Token coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00045336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00239019 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00087749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011501 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token (VALOR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VALORUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.