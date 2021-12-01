Ergo Price Reaches $6.96 on Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $222.84 million and $2.22 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $6.96 or 0.00011859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,697.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,732.39 or 0.08062298 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.28 or 0.00366754 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $585.49 or 0.00997473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00083620 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011052 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.45 or 0.00402828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.29 or 0.00402547 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

