Brokerages Set First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Target Price at $21.36

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.36.

FCXXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,401. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

