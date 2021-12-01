Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

USNZY has been the topic of several other reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of USNZY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. 12,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,739. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.41.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets.

