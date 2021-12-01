Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $5.50 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

