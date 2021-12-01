Telos Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair lowered Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.20.

SAIC stock opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

