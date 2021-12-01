Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.85.

DG stock opened at $221.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.37. The firm has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.