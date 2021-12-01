Brokerages Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to Post $0.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,500%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLMN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,110,000 after purchasing an additional 887,995 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,746,000 after purchasing an additional 62,580 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,361,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,038,000 after purchasing an additional 283,832 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,165,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,125,000 after purchasing an additional 225,237 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 2.02.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

