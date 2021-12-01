Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Barclays raised their price objective on Aptiv from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.07.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $160.35 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.59.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

