Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XT. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:XT opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.