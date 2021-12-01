Tamar Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 1,800 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tamar Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 200,161 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 254,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after acquiring an additional 52,386 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after acquiring an additional 205,240 shares during the period. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.43. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $769,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,451 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,922. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

