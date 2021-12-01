Fluent Financial LLC Sells 260 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fluent Financial LLC cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,759 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Intuit by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Intuit by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $666.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $188.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.52. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $348.13 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,704 shares of company stock worth $31,959,859. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

