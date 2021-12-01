Fluent Financial LLC Has $4.60 Million Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Fluent Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises about 2.0% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYLS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $33,536,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,611,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,155,000 after purchasing an additional 191,400 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,393.3% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 180,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 168,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,424,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,105,000 after purchasing an additional 119,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 99.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 235,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 117,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average is $48.25. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $49.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

