CryptEx Tops One Day Volume of $6,530.00 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 1st. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $6,530.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for about $13.85 or 0.00023602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,258.37 or 0.97547747 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00047380 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00038209 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.09 or 0.00652653 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000140 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

