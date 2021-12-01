Vivid Financial Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 112.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.8% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 119,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,649,000 after purchasing an additional 197,470 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $110.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.80 and its 200-day moving average is $108.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

