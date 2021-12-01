Vivid Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,947 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 5.0% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,390,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,298,000 after buying an additional 393,975 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,082,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,187,000 after buying an additional 488,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,840,000 after buying an additional 834,160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60.

