Blossom Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $246.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $197.80 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

