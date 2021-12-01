-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.42). Cara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 131.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $13.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $704.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.09. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $131,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,180 shares of company stock valued at $472,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 77.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 101,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

