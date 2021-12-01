Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 3,152 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.2% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $66,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $158.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.61 and its 200-day moving average is $160.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $117.77 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

