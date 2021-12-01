Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $51.98 Million Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,003 shares during the period. CyrusOne comprises about 1.0% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $51,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 12.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 37.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 967,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,896,000 after buying an additional 263,228 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 34.2% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 74,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period.

Shares of CONE opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.73 and a 200 day moving average of $77.23. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $89.92.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 507.33%.

CONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.35.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

