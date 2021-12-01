Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,242,000 after purchasing an additional 909,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after acquiring an additional 583,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,795,000 after acquiring an additional 425,365 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $165.50 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.42 and a 200 day moving average of $168.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

