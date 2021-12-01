Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $41.03 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,176 shares during the period. DocuSign comprises about 2.3% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned approximately 0.08% of DocuSign worth $41,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 161.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,435.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,649,000 after acquiring an additional 659,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $246.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.48. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

