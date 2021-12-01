Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,524,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.73.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $539.38 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $560.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $488.86 and a 200 day moving average of $443.40. The firm has a market cap of $238.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

