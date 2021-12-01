Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells £67,557.85 in Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP) insider Ciaran Whelan sold 18,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77), for a total transaction of £67,557.85 ($88,264.76).

Shares of LON:INVP traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The stock had a trading volume of 963,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,094. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 328.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 303.81. Investec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 178.89 ($2.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 394.50 ($5.15). The stock has a market cap of £3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26.

Get Investec Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This is a positive change from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.