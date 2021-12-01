Zacks: Analysts Expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Brookdale Senior Living posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $641.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 4,597.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,967 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,252,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,457,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,022 shares during the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,085,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,300,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

BKD traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 54,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

