Zacks: Analysts Expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Brookdale Senior Living posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brookdale Senior Living.
Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $641.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 4,597.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,967 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,252,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,457,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,022 shares during the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,085,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,300,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
BKD traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 54,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.76.
About Brookdale Senior Living
Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.
