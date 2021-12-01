VBI Vaccines Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 11,641 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 473% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,030 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 360.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 146,168 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 97,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 70,695 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 241,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. 786,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,856,060. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $823.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%. On average, analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

