Zacks: Analysts Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.70. Steven Madden reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

In related news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Steven Madden by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 308,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,506,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,167,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Steven Madden by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.24. 1,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,936. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

