Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,708 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 62% compared to the average daily volume of 2,906 call options.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on 180 Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ATNF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 30,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,101. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20. 180 Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $13.05.
About 180 Life Sciences
180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.
