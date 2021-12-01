Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,708 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 62% compared to the average daily volume of 2,906 call options.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on 180 Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 30,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,101. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20. 180 Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

