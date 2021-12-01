LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) CFO Buys $32,028.79 in Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) CFO Marc David Benathen bought 7,831 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $32,028.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ LFMD traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.35. 15,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,525. LifeMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $33.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $133.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.64.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFMD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in LifeMD by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

