Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Update

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 689,900 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the October 31st total of 1,040,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of CPPMF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. 64,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,206. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.53.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

