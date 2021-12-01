GenWealth Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCB. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $125,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $198,000.

Shares of ILCB stock opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.32. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $51.63 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

