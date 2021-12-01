Farmers Trust Co. Invests $203,000 in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 105.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 29.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth $60,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.07. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $64.58 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.