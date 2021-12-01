Farmers Trust Co. Takes $203,000 Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Fortive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Fortive by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Fortive by 1.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.