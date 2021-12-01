Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 910 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,156 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $19,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,912.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

FDX stock opened at $230.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.14. The company has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

