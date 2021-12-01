Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 265,226 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,226 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $28,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 20.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 485.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Upwork during the second quarter valued at $174,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $1,523,965.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $39,466.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,713 shares of company stock worth $12,441,989 over the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.04 and a beta of 1.86. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average is $48.81.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPWK. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

