Ellevest Inc. Purchases 120 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Amundi purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,756,000 after buying an additional 1,362,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after buying an additional 1,214,140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 427.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,847,000 after purchasing an additional 887,356 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,922,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $579,722,000 after purchasing an additional 818,615 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.07.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $150.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.09.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

