Arnhold LLC Has $13.55 Million Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Arnhold LLC reduced its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 464,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,257 shares during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems comprises 1.6% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $13,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXTA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

NYSE AXTA traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

