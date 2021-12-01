Arnhold LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Arnhold LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 76.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 87,439 shares during the period. XPO Logistics makes up about 1.8% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arnhold LLC owned approximately 0.18% of XPO Logistics worth $16,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after buying an additional 1,184,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after buying an additional 774,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,508,000 after buying an additional 80,971 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,827,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,630,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,623,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,087,000 after purchasing an additional 384,618 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPO traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.75. 11,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.34. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

