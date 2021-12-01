Arnhold LLC Has $9.33 Million Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Arnhold LLC decreased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.08% of Darling Ingredients worth $9,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

DAR traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.40. The stock had a trading volume of 20,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.40. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.28 and a 52 week high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

