Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 207,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises 1.4% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $16,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVS. UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.41. The company had a trading volume of 30,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,371. The stock has a market cap of $179.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.