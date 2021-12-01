Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$226.56.

Several research firms have commented on CTC.A. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$234.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$216.00 to C$206.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

TSE:CTC.A traded up C$3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$172.47. 40,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,536. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$159.44 and a 52-week high of C$213.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$182.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$192.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.82. The company has a market cap of C$10.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.34.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.