Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) is Arnhold LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Arnhold LLC reduced its holdings in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Independence comprises about 2.9% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Independence were worth $24,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Independence by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Independence by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 317,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Independence by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Independence in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Independence by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IHC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.57. 13 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,402. The stock has a market cap of $830.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.46. Independence Holding has a fifty-two week low of $36.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.43.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 35.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

