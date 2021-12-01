Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.3% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $65.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,903.44. 30,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,963. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,855.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,688.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

